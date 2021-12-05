Green waste collection charges to rise in East Lindsey

The cost of green bin collection in East Lindsey is to rise from £40 to £50.

East Lindsey District Council’s Executive Board voted in favour of the plan as part of decisions on fees and charges for 2022/23.

For the next three years, the annual cost to a household of removing green bins will rise to £50. Currently the charge is £40 for 21 collections.

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services "We know a price increase is never welcome news, but nationally costs are rising for all organisations and the council is no exception.

"This small increase is required to cover the rising costs of running and providing the service and this is the first time the price of the garden waste service has increased since 2017.