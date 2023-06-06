Register
Greener and with a new entrance - Boston Library begins new chapter after five-week refurbishment

A new chapter has begun for ​Boston Library following a five-week re-furbishment project that included giving it a new entrance.
By David Seymour
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST
The new entrance to Boston Library.

The resource in County Hall is now accessed via Bank Street.

The work took place as part of plans to convert part of the building into a hotel.

In addition to creating a new entrance, the project included installing double glazing in the atrium and new LED lights through the library to improve energy efficiency.

Inside the refurbished Boston Library.

The layout of the library – which re-opened Monday, May 22 – has also been changed to improve the flow around the site from the new entrance.

Louise Egan, library client lead at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I want to thank library users in Boston for bearing with us whilst we carried this work out at the library.”

You can browse the library catalogue, reserve or renew books, and keep up to date with future events and activities at Boston Library by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/libraries-boston.

