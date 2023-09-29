Grieving parents plan to immortalise their 'shining star' at fundraiser for charity that helped them
Little Gracie Mae Rengger passed away on September 20 in the peaceful garden of a hospice in Leeds, cuddled by her mother Jessica and with her father Jordon close by.
Since birth Gracie-Mae had been treated for Tetralogy of Fallot – a defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.
However, in spite of receiving surgery she had battled a number of health conditions and .died aged just 10 months.
“She was a shining star, our rainbow baby and a little fighter which everyone knows her for,” Jessica told Lincolnshire World.
"We just want to make her proud and show no matter how big and how small, there is a good to everything. And Gracie has shown that to us all.”
To achieve this, Jordan and Jessica, of Alford, are planning a fundraiser for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) at Skegness Raceway on November 5.
Already, the family have raised £450 at a Super-Hero Walk for the CHSF charity, which supplies food vouchers, hospital accommodation, advice and support for families.
"Without them and their charity work, parents like us won’t be anywhere near where we are today,” said Jessica. “Their care for the future for people with Gracie-Mae’s condition is absolutely amazing.”
The event at Skegness Raceway, which is also in aid of the CHSF charity, will be their biggest yet.
“People have been making brand new banger cars with representation of Gracie on them,” said Jessica.
"Gracie’s dad is making a banger specifically filled with memories of Gracie-Mae and all the good she’s brought to us all..
"Our aim is to make Gracie’s-Mae name live forever.
"She has inspired people, gave people strength and courage as well as give people hope that there is fight in us all whichever situation we are in.”
The charity event at Skegness Raceway on November 5 starts at 1pm and includes
- Car and caravan racing.
- Car raffle.
- Stickers in Gracie’s memory being sold.
- Braclets for the CHSF (charity).
- Face painter + ballon artist.
- Charity mascot apperance.
- Ballon let off.
- Fireworks display to finish the evening.
To make a donation, visit Gracie-Mae’s celebration of life at gofundme.com.