Grimboldby-born biologist dives into incredible role saving the ocean

Rebecca Daniel becomes SHEBA's Hope Ambassador.

Grimboldby-born marine biologist Rebecca Daniels has just been chosen as SHEBA’s Hope Ambassador 2022.

Rebecca, who attended the village’s primary school and later attended Alford Grammar School, said she grew up diving with her mum Liz, which she began to do at just the age of eight, and fell in love with the ocean.

She spent her childhood regularly visiting the Seal sanctuary at Donna Nook to feed her thirst for knowledge.

"I always wanted to do this since I was a child,” she said, “We loved watching Blue Planet together and I knew I wanted to be a marine biologist.”

Rebecca went on to study for her degree in Biological Science at Durham University and then an MSC in Marine Biology and climate change journalism at the University of Essex.

So when leading cat-food brand SHEBA® launched its nation-wide search for the SHEBA Hope Ambassador – offering one lucky British resident the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to the Maldives and blog about their experience being part of the world’s largest global coral reef restoration programme – Rebecca jumped at the opportunity.

The three-week Ambassador programme forms part of SHEBA®’s global campaign, ‘Hope Grows’, and is the world’s largest coral reef restoration project, which has already seen success in Indonesia .

Speaking before her exciting trip, Rebecca said: “I’m so excited to be in this role for SHEBA.

"I will be working with the local communities to get their views on how this programme will help and how they can get involved. I’m so happy to be involved.”

Rebecca is currently in the Maldives’ Fulhadhoo Island, working with local experts the Maldives Coral Institute and leaders in the field of ocean health.

She will also be getting involved in the restoration of the reefs and aiming to install 300 reef stars.