Grimoldby woman takes on Land’s End to John O’Groats (and back!) to raise funds for hospice

Tanya Warner alongside her partner, Greg Kemble

Tanya Annette Warner, 39, who grew up in Cumberworth, decided to take on the ‘End to End’ challenge which involved running or walking 874 miles – the distance between Land’s End and John O’Groats.

However, Tanya was also keen to get on her bike too, so she also entered the Conquer Challenge which demands a distance of 1,083 miles.

This means Tanya will be walking and cycling the full length of the UK, there and back again – 1,957 miles overall – although she will be doing the challenge ‘virtually’ here in Lincolnshire rather than taking on the actual routes.

Tanya Warner with her friend, Steph White

Tanya, who spent 18 years in the Merchant Navy and currently works as a Berthing Master at APT on the Humber, previously picked up an injury so she will be walking the ‘End of End’ section of the challenge (874 miles) rather than running or jogging.

Tanya decided to take on the challenges following a discussion with her partner over Christmas, as she was struggling with lockdown and had some time on her hands.

She said: “We decided we needed to do something positive with the year and it would be good for the body and mind and perhaps do something to help someone else, and that is where the idea came from.”

She continued: “I am technically going there and back [from Land’s End to John O’Groats], which is a little crazy for someone who is working full time and not the most athletic of folk.

“I decided to raise money for St Barnabas as they are a fantastic local charity and, like so many charities, have been hit hard by covid.

“They have also provided care for some of my family and friends who have unfortunately passed, so will always have a special place in my heart.”

Tanya began the challenge on her birthday – January 1 –and she initially gave herself 12 months to complete it, but she hopes to finish by July.