Grimsby comedian Lloyd Griffiths looking forward to Louth gig

Top comic and opera singer Lloyd Griffith in preparing to try out some of his new material for a good cause here in Louth ahead of his upcoming UK tour.

Lloyd Griffith will be performing in Louth next month for the Neighbour's Kitchen.

Lloyd will be performing at the Priory Hotel in Louth alongside Paddy Young, Juliet Meyers and MCed by Robyn Perkins on Wednesday December 7 to help raise money for the Priory’s Neighbour’s Kitchen and Serendipity Initiative – and is set to return in January too.

He was first told about the wonderful work the Priory, run by Paul Hugill MBE, does here in Louth after his support act, Matt Bragg, told him about it after performing at one of the Priory’s comedy nights:

"Matt told me it’s an amazing venue and a great cause and being from Grimsby, I wanted to be involved – and to try out some of my new material – and thought it would be brilliant to do a show there.

"Luckily we managed to get a date sorted and the guys have been really brilliant and really welcoming.”

Lloyd said he has many fond memories of visiting Louth growing up, as he sang in St James Church as a young chorister and would go there to meet friends on weekends.

During his set at the Priory on December 7, guests can expect to hear stories and jokes including commentary on Lloyd’s early life growing up in Grimsby, where he is in his life now and coming to terms with growing older – and candles…

"During the pandemic I got really into candles, but I don’t want to give too much away,” Lloyd said.

To book tickets for the show on December 7 at the Priory, visit https://www.designmynight.com/uk/whats-on/comedy/comedy-at-the-priory

Lloyd is then returning to the Priory to do a preview show ahead of his ‘One Tonne of Fun’ UK tour on January 10, and he said he can’t wait to come back to Louth, and is so fond of our town he may even go house-hunting while he’s here:

"I keep looking at RightMove and thinking “could I live in Louth?” it’s a lovely little church town and might have a look while I’m here.”

Lloyd will be performing here in Lincolnshire as part of his One Tonne of Fun UK tour at Lincoln’s Drill Hall on Saturday January 28 and finishing off the tour in his home town of Grimsby at the Dock’s Academy from Thursday 16, Friday 17, Saturday 18, Friday 24 and Saturday 25 March.