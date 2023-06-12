Gringley on the Hill play park gets new look thanks to £40,000 funding

Gringley on the Hill play park, near Misterton, now features a multi-play climbing frame, zip wire, roundabout and even talking flowers – which help can develop language and creativity for children outdoors.
Nottinghamshire County Council contributed £19,000 towards the project, the majority coming from its Local Communities Fund.
This was backed by a range of fellow funders which includes The National Lottery (£10,000) and Gringley on the Hill Parish Council (£6,000)
Funds were further boosted thanks to a residents’ GoFundMe campaign and donations from three businesses, Appleton Therapies, Vax Ex and Truck Hydraulics Ltd.
A celebration event to mark the improvements was held in the village which was well-attended by the community.
Coun Tracey Taylor, county councillor for Misterton, said the improvements to the play area had been long-awaited and paid tribute to the community for its involvement with the project.
She said: “This is a valued and popular village facility, which desperately needed investment in new equipment to support a wider age range of children.
“A partnership team of parent volunteers and parish councillors were committed to improving facilities for the children and families of this village, and they have worked conscientiously throughout the past two years or more.
“Families have waited patiently for this change in Gringley on the Hill and I’m thrilled that all their hard work has been rewarded. It shows true community spirit ”
Ian Le-Fevre, chair of Gringley on the Hill Parish Council said: “We’re extremely happy as our objective was to replace the old and under-utilised equipment with new pieces that offered a broader appeal to a wider range of children and teenagers in the village giving them a reason to put down tech devices and get out in the fresh air to play with others.”
Anna Gibson, a parent, said: “The updated play equipment is really appreciated by my children and many others in the village.”