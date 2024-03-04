Ground breaking ceremony to mark work starting on Gainsborough's new state of the art cinema
The development will deliver a four-screen cinema complex, restaurant, retail units and car parking.
It is funded through contributions from West Lindsey District Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP), the governments Levelling Up Fund and Savoy Cinemas.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steve Gelder, Gelder Group chief executive officer, used a silver spade to break the ground in a symbolic gesture, signalling the start of the work.
He said: “Having been born and brought up in Gainsborough, I am absolutely delighted that we have been awarded the contract to build the exciting new Savoy Cinema. I am passionate about seeing the town develop and grow in prominence in the years ahead.
“I am confident that the new cinema will provide an important focus point in the Market Place and have the power to bring many more visitors into the town.”
James Collington, managing director Savoy Cinemas Limited, said: “We are looking forward to delivering excellent films, entertainment, and cutting-edge cinematic technology in the town centre for the local community and surrounding areas to enjoy.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coun Trevor Young, council leader and Gainsborough ward member said: “We are not only breaking ground on the physical construction of the site, but together with Savoy Cinemas, we are looking forward to working with Steve Gelder and his team, an award-winning construction company based right here in West Lindsey.
“The cinema is the anchor project in our Thriving Gainsborough 2024’ regeneration programme and it demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver for the people of Gainsborough and surrounding area.
“This will bring a much-needed leisure offer to the town centre and significantly contribute to the town’s local economy, increasing footfall, dwell time and spend.”
The development also includes a new walking link between Marshall’s Yard and the market place, where further investment from the Levelling Up Fund and National Lottery Townscape Heritage Initiative is rejuvenating the market place.