A multi-million-pound development to improve leisure and learning opportunities for residents of Mablethorpe is officially underway.

From left: Adam Walker, Chris Baron, Richard Fry, Craig Leyland. Peter Phelps, and Sean Newland. Photos: Terry Stow

Members of East Lindsey District Council recently met with contractors and the local community as work officially gets underway on the Mablethorpe Leisure & Learning Hub.

This new Hub will see a new 3,000m² centre replace the existing Station Sports Centre with a swimming pool, gym, TAG active and fitness centre, together with space available for digital learning enabling residents of all ages to access distance-learning courses.

The existing sports centre, operated by Magna Vitae, will remain open to visitors with access available throughout the project.

Coun Richard Fry at the site in Mablethorpe.

Alliance Leisure will manage the multi-functional development site with ISG named as principle build contractor.

Councillor Richard Fry, Executive Board Member for Finance at East Lindsey District Council said: “East Lindsey District Council is leading this development as part of its Towns Deal projects in the area. In total, Skegness and Mablethorpe received £48m to drive transformation across the area, including a multi-million-pound Campus for Future Living development in the town that have commenced.”

Craig Johnson, Project Manager, said: “The team at ISG are looking forward to beginning the work in the new Mablethorpe Leisure Centre. We are looking forward to engaging with residents throughout the build and bringing regular updates to the community on the progress of their new facilities.”

Chris Baron, Chairman of Connected Coast, added: “It is fantastic to see the development of the Leisure and Learning Hub moving forward.

The sod cutting at Mablethorpe.

“Through the construction of this modern facility, there will be new and diverse opportunities to access leisure and learning within Mablethorpe.