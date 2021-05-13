Group exercise classes set to return to Gainsborough leisure centre

West Lindsey Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, re-opened on Monday, April 12, after three months of closure due to the third lockdown.

And now group exercise has been given the green light to resume in the penultimate stage of the Government’s four-step roadmap.

Kerry O’Neill, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to be able to safely resume group exercise classes in our centres.

Leisure centres in West Lindsey have relaunched group exercise classes

“Aside from the obvious physical benefits, this will be a huge boost for mental health and wellbeing in the area and comes at an apt time following the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Many of our customers thrive on the social element of exercise, not just for motivational reasons but also because they enjoy seeing friendly faces in a familiar environment.

“With social contact having been limited over the past year, the ability to mix safely with other members of the community will be appreciated by many. The importance of mental wellbeing is proving increasingly resonant with the public and customers can reintroduce group exercise to their fitness regime in the knowledge they are addressing the needs of body and mind.”