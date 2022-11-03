Iain Hyde with one of the rocks at the launch of the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The group, called ‘Rocking around Wainfleet’, currently has about 300 members.

It was established earlier in the year to allow children and parents to get creative.

Then they are encouraged hide them and for others to enjoy the challenge of hunting for them in the nooks and crannies around the town.

Iain Hyde, one of the organisers, said there have been several events over the summer funded by donations where rocks and paints are provided for people of all ages to bring their ideas and talent alive on a simple rock.

“We have just finished ‘Spooky Rocks’ for Halloween and we are now moving towards Poppy Rocks and, later, hope to deliver Santa Rocks,” said Iain.

The Poppy Rocks and materials have been donated by the community and have been hand painted by an enthusiastic regular team of artists.

“The intention is to support the Wainfleet and District Royal British Legion through Poppy Rocks with children at the local primary school,” said Iain.

"would like to invite everyone to join the Rocking Around Wainfleet Facebook group and join in the fabulous fun.”

On Friday, November 11, a class of children will participate in a Remembrance service at the Buttercross in the Wainfleet Market Place, here they will be offered the opportunity to lay a Poppy Rock on the Buttercross as an act of Remembrance.

“We hope tThe enthusiasm generated from ‘Rocking Around Wainfleet’ by the children will assist with the important message the Royal British Legion (RBL) work so hard to achieve at this time of year,” said Iain.

“We would also like to invite the wider community to join in and bring a rock of their own or, for a donation to the RBL, request a rock be created to remember friend or family member who has served in the armed forces.

Prior to the event a local sweet shop in Wainfleet, Dixie Mix, is kindly presenting the Poppy Rocks in a wonderful shop window display.

