Growing success of Lincolnshire leisure park wins major awards

Oak Tree Pods at Woodthorpe Leisure Park

Woodthorpe Leisure Park, based near Alford, has won the prestigious Hoseasons Diamond Award and the Relax and Explore Award for the East of England 2021.

This past year has been a triumphant success for the leisure park, a sister brand of British Garden Centres, as more and more families chose to enjoy staycations.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoseasons Diamond Award is presented to the top 25 self-catering holiday businesses in the UK and is highly exclusive. Successful businesses have the highest scores in independent customer service surveys throughout the year.

Woodthorpe Leisure Park.

Phillippa Stubbs, Company Secretary at Woodthorpe Leisure Park, said “This award is truly incredible. We feel so honoured to have been presented with it.

"Everyone at the leisure park works extremely hard to provide an exceptional holiday experience for our guests.

“It’s amazing to see our guests are enjoying the park and everything it has to offer.

"2021 has been a great year for us, and we are all looking forward to 2022”.

Woodthorpe Leisure Park.

Woodthorpe Leisure Park is located in Woodthorpe, in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds and a stone's throw away from the coast.

The stunning location is home to caravans, lodges, tree pods, cottages, and a touring park with so much more.

There are many activities on-site at the leisure park including the incredible 18-hole golf course, which also has a 25-bay driving range.

There are incredible fishing lakes at the park and a stunning woodland walk, which is beautiful all year round.

Woodthorpe Leisure Park.

Woody’s Restaurant and Bar is also on-site and has many themed evenings.