Guests at 40s and 50s theme wedding vow renewal travel by vintage bus for pictures in front of Lancaster

Guests travelled in style to the renewal of an East Kirkby couple’s wedding vows – in a vintage red double decker bus.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Carl and Sharon Vasse chose a 40s/50s theme to celebrate the day – and raise much-needed funds for the St Nicholas Church, where the ceremony was held.

The couple say they moved to the area in 2017 from Oldham in Greater Manchester “for a better quality of life”.

Since then, they have emmersed themselves in the community – and have developed a fascination for the history of the village which they celebrated on their special day.

Carl and Sharon Vasse in front of the Just Jane Lancaster at East Kirkby Aviation Centre.Carl and Sharon Vasse in front of the Just Jane Lancaster at East Kirkby Aviation Centre.
Carl and Sharon Vasse in front of the Just Jane Lancaster at East Kirkby Aviation Centre.

The guests, including the bridegroom, gathered at the Red Lion to board the bus. Sharon, who wore a burgundy satin gown and fox fur , travelled to church in a red 1971 MG.

After the ceremony, during which their black labrador was ring bearer, the couple and guests travelled by bus to the East Kirkby Aviation Centre for picures in front of the Just Jane Lancaster.

Carl, a senior accounts manager who was dressed as a RAF captain, said: “We thought it was important to remind not just each other but everyone here just how important friends and family, especially as its been a terrible few years for a lot of people.

"Today isabout the village, it’s about the friends and family and letting their hair down – plus we are trying to help the chuch as well, which is in danger of closing down.” Sharon, a senior care worker at Eresby Hall, added: “It’s been a brilliant day – everything we dreamed of.”

After pictures, everyone returned to the Red Lion for a reception.

