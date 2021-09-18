Guest's drugs fear when autistic daughter put finger in 'massive blob of powder' in drawer at Butlin's in Skegness

The bag of 'unknown substance'.

A guest at Butlin's in Skegness has described her horror when her eight-year-old autistic daughter opened a drawer and put her finger in a 'massive blob of powder' thinking it was sweets.

"She was helping me unpack and I shouted stop before she put it in her mouth," recalled Tammy Clark, who arrived at the resort from their home in Creswell on Monday for a five-day family holiday. "I then looked in another drawer and found a small clear bag containing powder. Shocked is not the word I'd use."

Butlin's have apologised and said the "exact contents of the bag and how this came to be located have yet to be confirmed"..

The Cresswell family came to the coast for a family holiday at Butlin's

However, Tammy says she fears it was drugs. "It was a massive bob/line of powder," she said. "I complained to Butlin's and security took it away. I was told it was being put in a safe place while the police came to collect and test it."

"They wouldn't allow me to keep the bag or some of the powder so i could test to prove what it was but I am sure it was cocaine by the way it was lined up.

"Thank goodness my daughter didn't put it in her mouth.

"Butlin's have offered us £50 for the room not being cleaned, but telling our story isn't about the money. We would hate this to happen to another family."

A spokesperson for Butlin's Skegness said: "A guest reported to us that he found a small bag containing traces of an unknown substance within his accommodation.

"The exact contents of the bag and how this came to be located have yet to be confirmed.

"Butlin's upholds the highest standards of cleanliness and safety and we are urgently looking into the detail of this incident to understand how this happened.