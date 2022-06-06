Guests from German twin town enjoy Jubilee in Skegness

Guests from Bad Gandersheim at the blessing of the Twinning Association memorial tree in Skegness.

Three guests from Bad Gandersheim, including Deputy Mayor Ingrid Lohmann, arrived in the UK on Friday.

It was the first visit since the pandemic – and an opportunity not only to catch up but to also make plans for Skegness’ involvement in the State Horticultural Show that takes place next year in locations around the German town after being postponed due to the pandemic.

"It is the first time we have been able been able to visit since the pandemic and wonderful to be here – especially so because of the Jubilee,” said Ingrid.

"I have been here many times so it was always going to be nice being able to see everyone and talk about next year but this has been special.

”We are looking forward to welcoming members from Skegness to the state horticultural show next year which is a massive deal for Bad Gandersheim because it allows us to attract massive investment for the town that we wouldn’t otherwise get.”

Amongst the activities, guests enjoyed watching the fireworks on Saturday night, attended a service at St Matthew’s Church on Sunday, where they were provided lunch, before joining the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Tony Tye, for drinks at the Tower Gardens Pavilion.

They were to have enjoyed a picnic and listened to the Skegness Silver Band playing in the pavilion but this was cancelled.

Instead they joined the rector of Skegness, the Rev Richard Holden, for afternoon tea at his home.

On Monday there was a blessing of the memorial tree in Compass Gardens by the Rev Holden, where members from both towns who had passed away since they last met were remembered.

Brian Chapman, chairman of Skegness Twinning Association, said he was delighted the visitors had been able to come for the Jubilee.

"It’s wonderful to have them here and to be able to touch base and talk about next year’s flower show,” said Brian,

"We hope the visit raises awareness of the association.

"It has been going for more than 20 years but now only has eight members.

"We are hoping to attract new members.”