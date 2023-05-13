An appeal is being made to dog walkers along the Lincolnshire coast to keep their pets on a lead in restricted areas to protect the wildlife.

Kev Wilson, Coastal Officer with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust with family dog Chester

It comes in the breeding season and following a distressing incident in the autumn last year where two loose dogs chased and killed a Sanderling on the beach.

Kev Wilson, Coastal Officer with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust based at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, said the loss of wildlife was not the only outcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This unfortunate incident was distressing for those who witnessed it and it was followed up by Natural England and the police,” said Kev.

Sanderling – one of the most important birds at Gibraltar Point and The Wash during migration and over-winter when they can be encountered feeding along the tideline. Photo by Tom Baker

“Clearly, visitors don’t generally come to Reserves with the intention of letting their dog chase and kill, wildlife or livestock, but this unfortunate incident serves as a reminder that dogs have an inherent hunting instinct and restrictions on dogs are put in place for good reason and should be respected.

"We are aware that on this occasion, the owners involved were quite shocked to see the actions of their dogs and were most apologetic.

“It isn’t just nesting birds that are vulnerable, wetland and coastal sites in particular may host very large numbers of waterbirds, ducks and waders though the autumn, winter and into spring.”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, managed by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, is one of the most important sites in Europe for such waterbirds while they are refueling on migration from their Arctic nesting grounds to wintering grounds in the tropics or spending the winter with us.

Wading birds such as Sanderling, Knot, Grey Plover and Bar-tailed Godwit travel thousands of miles each year and rely on food rich and undisturbed feeding and roosting sites.

Gibraltar Point NNR is connected to the Wash, where collectively, over 400,000 waders and wildfowl can be present on any one day in winter.

The area is also very important for Common Seals with pups born during the summer months and then grey seal pups may be encountered on the beach in the early part of the winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such coastal wetland sites already receive international recognition and protection through for example the EC Birds Directive which recognise them as Special Protection Areas (SPA’s), but recently the collection of sites on the English East Coast has been put forward for World Heritage Site Status.

It is incumbent on organisations such as LWT to manage such sites so that the habitats remain in good condition for the birds but also to ensure that important feeding and roosting areas are not disturbed by human activities – including dog-walking.

A small team of site -based Trust staff and volunteers are regularly out on the Reserve recording wildlife and engaging with visitors.

As a dog walker himself, Kev appreciates the need for dog-walking zones to be established, including beach areas of low-wildlife value and hopes that this situation can be formalised with local authorities along the coast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: ‘’Dog ownership and dog walking in the countryside has increased significantly in the past few years and inevitably, the need for dog-walking has put more pressure on sensitive areas for wildlife.

“Sensible restrictions have to be put in place. At Gibraltar Point, bylaws are in place to stipulate that dogs showed be kept on a short lead at all times and not taken onto the beach and foreshore during April to September.

"Most responsible dog-walkers keep their dogs on the lead around the main Reserve where ground nesting birds such as Skylarks, Meadow Pipits and Reed Buntings may only be metres of the path but many do not understand the importance and sensitivity of the beach areas.

“On the upper beach, Ringed Plovers may be nesting on the shingle, whilst on the intertidal stretches wading birds will be feeding on small worms and cockles in the mud and sand flats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When high tides cover the feeding grounds, the birds form large flocks and settle on the outer ridges to roost, when again, they can be very vulnerable to disturbance, especially in winter when they need to conserve energy.”

FACTFILE