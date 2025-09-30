Guidance offered after shock closure of doctors' surgery in Spilsby

Spilsby Surgery, which was rated good at its last CQC inspection in 2016, shut its doors on Monday "with immediate effect".

Patients fear elderly people will "really struggle" after the sudden closure of a GP surgery in Spilsby.

Spilsby Surgery, which was rated good at its last CQC inspection in 2016, shut its doors "with immediate effect" after the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) announced the current GP partners would no longer be providing care.

The announcement was shared by the ICB with the practice’s 7,455 patients on social media on Monday – offering reassurance their ‘records are secure’ and they will be ‘kept fully informed about next steps’.

It is understood the GP partners at Spilsby Surgery had their Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration removed. after partners left "without proper notification".

CQC registration is a legal requirement for providing GP services.

NHS Lincolnshire ICB has appointed incolnshire and District Medical Services (LADMS) to ensure patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care.

However, on Monday, several patients arrived at the surgery for appointments and prescriptions, only to be met with a vacant building and a sign on the door.

Mark Dorrans, 57, told the BBC: "I wasn't expecting it to close but here we are, so what do we do now?

"The older people are going to really struggle because they haven't got mobile phones and can't download the NHS app."

In spite of speculation on social media the practice is being taken over and will re-open, the following guidance has been given to patients.

If you already have an appointment booked, this will be rescheduled. Please wait to be contacted with updated details.

If you have an urgent health need call NHS 111 or visit www.111.nhs.uk for advice or dial 999 in an emergency. Local pharmacies can also help with minor illnesses.

If you are due to run out of medication, use the NHS App to order and nominate a pharmacy for collection. Alternatively, please call NHS 111 to order an emergency supply.