Guide to Halloween events for all the family
Here is our guide to fright night fun this Halloween:
Thursday (October 27)
Tricks and Treats at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, until October 31.
Scare Island, Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells, until October 31
Dobbies Garden Centre, Little Scare-lings, Boston
Bell’s Pumpkin Patch, Lowfields Road, Benington (daily)
Saturday
Samhain (Halloween) Winter Fayre, Heckington Pavilion and Playing Field.
Let’s Be Frank Live at The Ive, Sleaford, Halloween Party, 9pm.
About LN Halloween, Louth Industrial Estate, 5pm
Haunted Halloween House, Gunby Hall, 11am - 2pm.
A Hauntingly Good Halloween. The Village, Church Farm, Skegness, 5pm to 7pm
Walk on the Dark Side, Bull Hotel, Horncastle, 7pm
Wolds Wildlife Park Hallowe’en Spooktacular.
Dobbies Garden Centre, Little Scare-lings, Boston
Sunday
Halloween theme show jumping, Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Halloween Roller Disco, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, various sessions.
Wolds Wildlife Park Hallowe’en Spooktacular.
Dobbies Garden Centre, Little Scare-lings, Boston
Yellowbelly SUP Pumpkin Paddle, Anton’s Gowt, Boston, 2pm.
Monday
Tales of the Darkness, Blackfriars Theatre, Boston, 7.30pm
Toddlers’ Halloween Party, Wragby Town Hall, 9am