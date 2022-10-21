Register
Guide to Halloween events for all the family

Here is our guide to fright night fun this Halloween:

By Chrissie Redford
5 hours ago
Scare Island in Ingoldmells offers Halloween Fun for all the family.
Thursday (October 27)

Tricks and Treats at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, until October 31.

Scare Island, Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells, until October 31

Dobbies Garden Centre, Little Scare-lings, Boston

Bell’s Pumpkin Patch, Lowfields Road, Benington (daily)

Saturday

Samhain (Halloween) Winter Fayre, Heckington Pavilion and Playing Field.

Let’s Be Frank Live at The Ive, Sleaford, Halloween Party, 9pm.

About LN Halloween, Louth Industrial Estate, 5pm

Haunted Halloween House, Gunby Hall, 11am - 2pm.

A Hauntingly Good Halloween. The Village, Church Farm, Skegness, 5pm to 7pm

Walk on the Dark Side, Bull Hotel, Horncastle, 7pm

Wolds Wildlife Park Hallowe’en Spooktacular.

Sunday

Halloween theme show jumping, Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Halloween Roller Disco, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, various sessions.

Wolds Wildlife Park Hallowe’en Spooktacular.

Yellowbelly SUP Pumpkin Paddle, Anton’s Gowt, Boston, 2pm.

Monday

Tales of the Darkness, Blackfriars Theatre, Boston, 7.30pm

Toddlers’ Halloween Party, Wragby Town Hall, 9am

