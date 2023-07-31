Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Izzy Garrill is retiring as Brown Owl. Image: John EdwardsIzzy Garrill is retiring as Brown Owl. Image: John Edwards
Izzy Garrill is retiring as Brown Owl. Image: John Edwards

​Guiding presentations at Wragby

Rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of Guiding members at Wragby, when they celebrated gold awards and said some fond farewells.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:28 BST

After 32 years service, Jenny Bolton was retiring as a Guide Leader after 32 years service, she is receiving gifts from Guiding friends in Wragby and Market Rasen Division.

Brown Owl Izzy Garrill was also stepping down from her role and received gifts of thanks from the Brownie group.

The evening also saw Gold Awards presented to Guide Evie Kerry and to Sylvia Dring from the Brownies.

Jenny Bolton is retiring as a Guide Leader after 32 years service. She received gifts from Guiding friends in Wragby and Market Rasen Division. Image: John Edwards

1. 32-years service

Jenny Bolton is retiring as a Guide Leader after 32 years service. She received gifts from Guiding friends in Wragby and Market Rasen Division. Image: John Edwards Photo: John Edwards

All the members present for Gold awards to Guide Evie Kerry and Gold award to Sylvia Dring from the Brownies. Image: John Edwards

2. Gold awards and fond farewells

All the members present for Gold awards to Guide Evie Kerry and Gold award to Sylvia Dring from the Brownies. Image: John Edwards Photo: Image: John Edwards

Page 1 of 1
Register
Follow us