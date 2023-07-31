Guiding presentations at Wragby
Rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of Guiding members at Wragby, when they celebrated gold awards and said some fond farewells.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:28 BST
After 32 years service, Jenny Bolton was retiring as a Guide Leader after 32 years service, she is receiving gifts from Guiding friends in Wragby and Market Rasen Division.
Brown Owl Izzy Garrill was also stepping down from her role and received gifts of thanks from the Brownie group.
The evening also saw Gold Awards presented to Guide Evie Kerry and to Sylvia Dring from the Brownies.
