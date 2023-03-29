With spring upon us, you are invited to come and see the National Trust’s yearly celebration of blossom right here in Lincolnshire.

Apple blossom. Photo credit: Hugh Mothersole

The National Trust’s #BlossomWatch aims to bring the beauty of blossom to more people and celebrate the start of spring.

Following the ancient Japanese tradition of Hanami, which literally translates to ‘flower viewing’, the conservation charity is encouraging everyone to take a moment to enjoy the beauty of blossom trees, and the sense of wellbeing it can bring.

Clouds of delicate pastel-coloured blossom can be enjoyed throughout spring at National Trust properties, with apple, plum, pear, and damson trees blooming with dainty white and pink flowers.

Pear blossom trees will be in bloom at Gunby. Photo: Hugh Mothersole

Iconic rosé pink blossoms of cherry trees will be joining in late April, and closing the season with its creamy white flower is hawthorn, often known as the May-Tree.

Throughout spring, the Festival of Blossom will also take place at over 100 locations across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens near Spilsby, which will have a whole host of beautiful blossom across the gardens, including the pear blossom appearing in the kitchen garden.

The flowering cherry blossom will be in full bloom on the cherry walk, and in May, there will be opportunities to spot apple blossom.

The National Trust will be running several unique blossom-themed events and activities during spring, including sessions with artists, picnics, games, and special blossom walks to encourage visitors to explore and enjoy blossom.

The conservation charity will also continue its work to bring blossom back by planting four million blossoming trees across Great Britain, including several new traditional orchards, and circles of blossom trees in urban spaces, aiming to contribute to the charity’s commitment to plant and establish 20 million trees by 2030 to help tackle both the climate and nature crises.