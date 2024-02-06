Gunby Hall and Tattershall Castle promise family entertainment this half term

National Trust activities this February half term. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Arnhel de Serra

From wintery adventures in nature, outdoor trails and welly wanders, to seasonally inspired crafts, activities and games, there are lots of events and activities on offer over half-term with the National Trust.

At the Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens in Spilsby, there are a range of activities on the Kitty Cat Trail, starting on Wednesday (February 14) and running until February 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be urged to follow the trail and solve the clues to find the Gunby cats’ favourite locations throughout the gardens.

Tattershall Castle.

Make more of your day out and walk to the ice house pond where you may just discover some fairy houses nestled around the edge.

No pre-booking necessary. Normal admission charges apply.

To find out more, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens

Over at Tattershall Castle, guests can test their puzzle skills with Archer’s Riddles Trail at the castle, exploring the grounds to find and solve the clues to find out more about the animals that call the 14th century castle home. Those who conquer the trail will receive a prize for their efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trail will run alongside normal opening hours of 11am to 3pm, Wednesday to Sunday (with last entry at 2pm).