‘Everything will be so different when I'm on the stage tonight’: Gunby Singers have been raising the roof with their rendition of Abba’s Super Trouper – including two members in their 90s.

The choir formed in 2016 to continue the music tradition associated with the historic Gunby Hall for more than 100 years.

Lady Diana Massingberd had her music room and there was always something happening there with concerts and musical societies.

At the time the choir was formed it was thought to be the only one associated with a National Trust property.

Gunby Singers are raising the roof - and looking for new members.

The first performance of the choir in 2016 was during the launch of Gunby Hall’s first contemporary art exhibition by German artist Christiane Lohr.

Today’s choir has around 25 members who appear at a number of functions during the year for a charitable donation.

Jean Harrison, 95, of Burgh le Marsh, has been singing since she was a young girl.

She said: "I love singing. I take after my mother – she had a beautiful voice and she used to sing in concerts and I thought I must do the same.

"One of the things I enjoy is the people. They are so nice and friendly.

"It makes me happy because I live on my own.

"But I can also play the piano and often sing along at home.”

Pam Haynes has been a member for seven years. “I enjoy the company – we have good fun,” she said. “I recommend anyone to join.

"It gets you out of the house.”

New members are always welcome and no-one is turned away. Grahame Baumber, musical director, said since coming back after the Covid pandemic the group is as strong as ever.

"We’ve done a few concerts, including one for the Coronation,” he said. “We always welcome new members because the more you have the bigger noise you can make and people are not always available.

"You can also be more ambitious with the music.

“Everyone can sing – you just need enthusiasm and the confidence to do it

"We are a friendly bunch and have lots of fun.

"You can tell because it’s a cold night and both of our members over 90 are here!”