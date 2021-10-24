Gym celebrating making the regional fitness awards shortlist

Shortlisted for regional award - New Image Gym in Sleaford. EMN-211018-145735001

New Image Gym in Church Lane has been singled out as a regional finalist and boss Dan Morris is over the moon about the accolade after a tough couple of years due to the pandemic social distancing regulations restricting opening for long periods.

Dan said: “It’s obviously great news and after the last 18 months or so it’s a brilliant boost not only to the staff and members at the gym but the local community to be recognised as one of the best gyms in the country.

“We were nominated three years ago in 2018 and unfortunately fell short in the last six so hopefully we can go one step further and win this time.”

Back in April when the gym was allowed to reopen from lockdown, Dan said they were excited and optimistic, with more enquiries and bookings for inductions than ever before.

The shortlisting highlights the gym officially as among the UK fitness industry’s top tier in the biggest and best free-to-enter awards in the country.

Organisers say the calibre of entries has been amazing with a huge number of nominations after last year’s entries were rolled into this year due to the 2020 awards being cancelled amidst the pandemic.

By reaching this stage, New Image Gym hase seen off competition from hundreds of other facilities vying for the prestigious awards.

Following health and safety advice, judges will not be visiting but will find out more about the facility, their hopes and aspirations requesting pictures and any other relevant information.