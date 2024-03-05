Jimmy Dexter - all set for the 24 hour fitness challenge with friends at Jim's Gym in Sleaford.

The weekend event was held at Jim’s Gym in Millstream Square off Southgate.

Around a dozen members, aged 15 to 57, took part including owner Jimmy Dexter, who served with the Grenadier Guards for 13 years, opening the gym in 2021.

He explained the main cause they were fundraising for is renovation of the Lord Kitchener’s Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft, which is a holiday respite centre for forces veterans, Chelsea pensioners and former members of the emergency services.

L-R - Ade Smith and Mark Booth were doing their stints on the exercise bikes for the challenge.

Jimmy said: “A friend who served in Afghanistan with me was killed and his father is the manager of the charity. Supporting it is a way of keeping his memory alive.”

He said some of the gym members chose their own challenges during the 24 hours, trying different workouts. Three women members Claire Asbery, Mel Parker and Sam Smith each lifted a total of 100 tonnes during the 24 hours, doing a round 2,500 repetitions of 40kg.

Jimmy said: “Claire reached a stage where the 40kg was becoming unbearable to life and opted to increase her reps and lower the weight to 25kg which enabled her to continue lifting through the night.”

Three more individuals ran 2.2 miles every hour while another completed 150 miles on a Wattbike.

L-R - Claire Asbery, Mel Parker and Sam Smith were each deadlifting 100 tonnes in 24 hours.

Jimmy was in a team of four men which covered a total of 467.5miles in 24 hours using a combination of cycling, running, rowing and skiiing machines.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoy these events and putting them on for people to see how far they can push their mental and physical limitations. These types of events are not for the light hearted and require a huge amount of mental preparation and discipline.“Every single one of the participants should be incredibly proud of what they achieved over the weekend.”

He also thanked all the visitors who gave their support and encouragement throughout and the sponsors for donating

"We raised £510 for The Kitchener’s. This adds to our fundraising targets and will put us on course to reaching over £20,000 for charity since Jim’s Gym first charity fundraiser in October 2021.”

Sam Smith taking her turn on the deadlift.

The gym has done regular low-key fund-raising events over the last two years, also helping local charities such as the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, St Barnabas Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Jim's Gym also runs wellness walks in Sleaford and local areas every year from January to April and encourages everyone to attempt a marathon in April. This started last year and was hugely successful and continues in 2024, averaging 50-plus people per walk from ages eight to 70.Jimmy, who is also studying for a physiotherapy degree in London, is also teaming up with RAF Flight Lieutenant Dominic Lunt for Project Nomad, also in aid of the holiday centre.

In July the pair aim to cross a 150-mile section of the Namib desert in Namibia on foot from east to west, totally unsupported, carrying all supplies in 35-40kg back packs.

Jimmy said: “We will need to cover it in six days or we run out of food.

Jimmy Dexter with the achievements board for his gym members' fundraising efforts.

"Previously we did a section of the Wahiba Sands in Oman in December 2022 as a practice run.”

While in the Army Jimmy served in various countries including Afghanistan, Kenya, Malawi and Sierra Leone. He was involved in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade in Africa and was awarded a commendation for this.

Dominic has been an RAF physical training instructor, language specialist in Afghanistan and is currently a cultural adviser. Dom brings a strong background in endurance, having completed many ultra marathons, including the Marathon Des Sables across the Sahara desert and a 100 mile event.