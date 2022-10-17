Hagworthingham’s internationally-renowned sustainable fashion designer Sanyukta Shrestha dazzles on red carpet

Sanyukta with Ameya at Pinocchio World Premiere BFI London Film Festival. Photo: Matthew Hubbert

Hagworthingham’s internationally-renowned sustainable fashion designer Sanyukta Shrestha and her daughter Ameya stole the red carpet at the London World premiere of Pinocchio, in coordinating statement sustainable outfits.

The star studded red carpet was walked by A-list Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and the cast of the movie during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday (October 15) at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Known as Greta of Wedding World and Green Goddess, Sanyukta’s dresses have been admired on red carpets of The Oscars, the BAFTAs and Cannes, and recently appeared in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun World Premiere Red Carpet in London back in May.

On Saturday night, she wore an elaborate custom-made Sanyukta Shrestha Sustainable gown – a pink and black puffed sleeved asymmetric corset gown made from recycled vegan silk and bamboo handcrafted in Nepal by empowering women through sustainable projects.

The designer was joined by her eight-year-old daughter Ameya, who was elegently dressed in a custom-made matching silk gown.

Ameya is the youngest British Nepali to attend the World Premier Red Carpet for the first time, and the aspiring artist, ballerina was also accompanied by her agent Abi Kingley- Parker of Boston-based AKP Management Agency to show her support.

Also in attendance were Pinocchio movie’s co-stars Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, and Burn Gorman, as well as director Guillermo del Toro and his wife Kim Morgan.

Sanyukta recently made history as her sustainable couture Pippa gown – uniquely made of 40-year-old newspapers found underneath floorboards of her home, and aided by Nepalese hand-loomed organic cotton and 3,000 Swarovski crystals – was chosen as one of the ten curated unique displays at the ‘You Choose’ exhibition in the Fashion Museum, Bath – becoming the first Nepali woman to be documented in world fashion history.

