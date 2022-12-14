After gracing the red carpet on several occasions this year, a pioneering sustainable designer has ended 2022 on a high with another star-studded event.

Sanyukta at the Fashion Awards 2022. Photo Credit: Matthew Hubbert

It’s been an incredible year for Hagworthingham’s Sanyukta Shrestha.

Not only has she appeared on the red carpet on the Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun’ World Premier and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Premier in London, but she’s also had her stunning Sanyukta Shrestha Sustainable Couture Pippa gown treasured at the Fashion Museum in Bath, alongside pieces from world renowned designers and historic treasures from 1700.

Now she has dazzled the red carpet once again on Monday, December 5 at the Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Fashion Awards – the first ever designer from Nepali origin to attend this prestigious event.

Sanyukta wore a vegan couture Sanyukta Shrestha Black Sustainable gown, with an asymmetrical fluid train made from recycled vegan silk and bamboo handcrafted in Nepal by local women through sustainable projects.

The British Fashion Awards, one of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, celebrates fashion at the intersection of culture and this year, bringing together supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry.

Just some of the A-Listers on the red carpet alongside Sanyukta included designer Jean Paul Gaultier, actresses Tilda Swinton and Florence Pugh, singer Rita Ora, and supermodels Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Poppy Delevingne, Erin O’Connor, Ashley Graham and Rosie Huntingdon-Whitely.

“I felt extremely special to be invited to the Fashion Awards 2022,” Sanyukta said, “I am so grateful to the British Fashion Council and all the celebrities, who I met during the Fashion Award’s red carpet, for filling me with so much warmth and joy. I felt very much welcomed and a sense of comradeship with inclusiveness.”

Sanyukta described her best moment of the event, meeting and chatting to a fashion icon:

