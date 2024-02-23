Sanyukta Shrestha has been named as a finalist for the Wedding Outfit Designer of the Year 2024 and Wedding Boutique of the Year Award 2024 by Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards 2024. Photo: Kev Elkins Photography

Sanyukta Shrestha has been named as a finalist for the Wedding Outfit Designer of the Year 2024 and Wedding Boutique of the Year Award 2024 by Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards 2024 – after winning the latter award at last year’s event.

She said of the nominations: “Very excited and honoured to be the finalist again for not just one but the two great awards this year after winning Britain’s Asian Wedding Award 2023 for the ‘Wedding Boutique of the Year Award’ London last year.

"Winning this prestigious award in 2020 and 2023 was an unforgettable moments and being voted by the brides, this nomination again have added another milestone for our brand.

"This achievement is dedicated to all those who have been part of our journey.”

Sanyukta has been described as a “pioneer in the concept of sustainable luxury” since the first launch of her eco-friendly brand in 2011, winning multiple awards over the years, including the PETA Luxury Vegan Wedding Awards in 2021, and having her designs showcased by diverse supermodels at London Fashion Week in September last year.

She also saw her sustainable couture Pippa gown, made of newspapers from the 1980s, chosen as one of the ten curated unique displays at the ‘You Choose’ exhibition in the Fashion Museum, Bath in 2022.

This year Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards will take place on Tuesday (March 6) 2024 at Crowne Plaza Birmingham, where the winners will be announced.

A spokesperson for The Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards said: “These Awards are now recognised as the leading celebration for showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in the industry.

“With every year that passes, we watch the Asian wedding sector grow and flourish in the UK with greater creativity, grander set-ups and happier couples.