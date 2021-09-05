Hair stylists in Skegness area are a cut above after awards success

Rebecca Barnham.

The hair 'mechanic' from Hundleby, Rebecca Banham, has won bronze for Hair Extensionist of the Year in the British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Rebecca, who runs her business from her home when she is not helping hubby at their garage in Spilsby, impressed judges with detailed pictures of her application techniques, along with close up pictures of the different methods she is trained in.

She also had to pick a client case study to explain how she achieved the finished results.

Darrel Starkey.

For this client, she imported a special hair weft from America so it matched her hair texture perfectly, as well as being more comfortable.

Client feedback and her 150 five star reviews were also part of the score

"I’m completely surprised and over the moon," said Rebecca. "I'd also like to thank my lovely clients, friends and family. for their support.

"I'm not stopping there, though. I have also entered the big London competition with finalists to be revealed mid-September.

"It's always been by dream to get to the finals of this in London."

In Skegness, Darrel Starkey, founder of Taylor’s Hair Studio in Skegness has been announced as a finalist for three national awards - all within a seven day period.

Darrel was firstly announced as a finalist for this year's Salon Awards, which rewards regional salons across a variety of different categories for their hard work and commitment to their clients and wider community.

Darrel has also finalised for Stylist of the Year, Colourist of the Year and Creative Image of the Year.

Next to be announced was the Fellowship for British Hairdressing F.A.M.E Team Finalists. The Fellowship holds yearly auditions and live judging in order to become part of the F.A.M.E. Team, which is made up of four rising starts from around the UK and gives them the chance to work and learn from some of hairdressings most iconic names.

Following his initial application, Darrel was required to take part in a series of live judging events and has

now been announced as a finalist for the team. His final audition will take place in London at Salon International and the team will be announced in early December.

Wella Trend Vision -has followed Darrell's rise through the ranks and he has been announced as a finalist for the Editorial Category.

He was announced as a winner within the Semi Finals Heat and now will now compete at the Grand Final in October.

Commenting on his triple accolade, Darrel said, “I cannot explain how delighted I am to be a finalist in all three awards/competitions.

"I love everything about hairdressing and love to learn and develop my own skills and techniques.

"To be recognised for my hard work, skill and commitment is a dream come true. Roll on the finals!”