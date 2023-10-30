Halloween comes to Woodhall Spa
A haunted house kids Halloween event was held on Saturday night (October 28) at St Hugh's School, with dozens of youngsters enjoying the fun.Organised by the Woodhall Spa Lions, the event saw activities set in four rooms in the school, with a number of fun activities and games including a ‘hook a duck’ style game with a coffin, and the children enjoyed hot dogs and drinks and were given a treat bag at the end.
A spokesman for the Woodhall Spa Lions said that the event was "fantastic” and the children, with lots of brilliant costumes on display, all enjoyed themselves.
To keep up to date with the Woodhall Spa Lions and their community events, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/woodhallspalions