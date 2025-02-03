Happy ending for Lexie, 7, as first book is published

Lexie loves coming up with ideas for stories.

A seven-year-old from near Boston has a happy ending of her own after being launched into the world of publishing.

Sibsey Free Primary School pupil Lexie Beament is today (Wednesday) celebrating having her first book – The Unicorn Who Lost Her Horn – published.

For somone so young, the message behind it is one of self-belief, which proud mum Caroline believes is a important skill to teach children.

Caroline said: “Lexie has always written down her ideas and stories from a young age and I would often find her playing with her toys acting out her ideas.

Lexie Beament with the book about a unicorn that she wrote herself.

“We were walking home from school when she was six as I had just self published a book and asked her if she could write a book, what would it be about.

"She told me the idea and I said that we would work on it to have it published.”

The story is about Rainbow, a young unicorn, who wakes one morning and realises she has lost her horn. She goes on an adventure to find out what happened to it. Will she ever find it? Can her friends help?

“I got it published by finding publishing houses that were taking submissions and made contact with them,” said Caroline. “All illustrations were done through them.

"We explained what kind of illustrations Lexie wanted and approved them along the way.”

Lexie is currently reading The Creakers by Tom Fletcher, which she is enjoying. Caroline added she has always liked reading and often has a sto ry at bedtime.

At present, The Unicorn Who Lost Her Horn can be ordered online at Waterstones, WHSmith, Amazon, Foyles, Blackwell and Gardners.