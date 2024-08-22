Pupils and staff at the Academy on Burgh Road are proudly celebrating ‘a year of brilliant results’.

Many are now looking forward to progressing onto Level 3 qualifications at the Academy or their chosen post-16 pathway.

While all pupils have done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Lucy Penaluna, who successfully achieved grade 8 in English language; grade 7s in science, history and maths; grade 6 in English literature; a grade 5 in GCSE statistics; and a Level 2 distinction in health and social care.

Alyssa Clarke, who is celebrating grade 8s in English language and history; grade 6s in English literature and maths; and a Level 2 distinction* in sport.

Frankie Lucas, who earned grade 6s in English language, English literature and maths; and grade 5s in statistics and biology.

Jessica Shaw, who has received grade 6s in English language, English literature and history; and grade 5s in food and nutrition and maths.

The Academy is a member of the Greenwood Academies Trust. Claudio Gissendorf, Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “We are extremely proud of the results our pupils achieved today. They show that hard work pays off. I would like to thank my colleagues, who have worked tirelessly and made every effort to support our pupils in their preparation for exams, as well as the parents for their support at home.

"Our pupils have successfully taken the first step towards a happy, successful and fulfilling life and we wish them all the best and every success on their future journey.”

1 . Skegness Academy Mrs Sarah Ferrier, Senior Assistant Principal, with students at Skegness Academy Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Skegness Academy The wait is over for these students. Photo: Skegness Academy

