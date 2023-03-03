Plans for a near 50MW solar farm near Horncastle have proved controversial, despite a recommendation for approval.

Protestors against Hatton solar farm.

The farm hopes to produce around 49.99MW for around 40 years.

Renewable energy developer Push Energy and consultants Sustainable Planning Design Studio say it will be enough to power around 21,000 UK homes.

The plans have been met with objection from both Hatton Parish Meeting and Baumber Parish Council whose criticisms include the loss of agricultural land, the impact on the landscape, the transport infrastructure and a lack of consultation and information.

Some departments at Lincolnshire County Council have also objected saying it could “have an impact on food security and the local rural economy”. Officers have called for bridleways and footpaths across the land to be protected.

More than 200 people have written to the council, with 108 letters of support and 94 letters of objection.

Objectors fear the panels will lead to issues including loss of view, glare from the equipment, a noise pollution.

Those in support of the plans though point out that the solar farm is reversable, and the site already has planning permission for a gas power station. They add that it will only take up 0.00042% of the district’s land.

The developers said the plans will help the district meet net zero carbon emissions targets and will significantly enhance biodiversity.

Recommending approval, officers said that both national and local policies supported the principle of renewable energy.