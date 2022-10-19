Haunted house party at NTKO Gallery promises thrills and chills!
Those looking for a good scare this Halloween should head to the NTKO Gallery in Louth for a thrilling haunted house night.
The gallery is inviting thrill-seekers to the gallery to travel back in time, to a very different Louth, in 1888 where James Hargrave throws open the doors to his grand project – the Ship & Horns public house in Eastgate.
One fateful night in 1901, James became mysteriously ill and his wife Mary, calls for doctors but sadly, James died, leaving the Ship & Horns abandoned and unloved for centuries...or did he?In the same building that NTKO Gallery now calls home, strange and curious events have begun to unfold once again – could it be the spirit of the late Mr. Hargrave? Or something else, entirely… more sinister?And so on Friday (October 28), at 8pm,the Ship & Horns Public House at the NTKO Gallery will be launching the brand-new Sinister Art Exhibition, where the spirits of the old inn are invited to show themselves for a night of spooky fun and frightful festivities in their Haunted Houseparty?
A licensed bar serving cocktails by local bar Blocktails will run, along with a DJ and live music to celebrate.
Guests are invited to come in fancy dress – that way the spirits might think you're one of them and leave you alone!
To find out more, or to book, visit https://ntkogallery.co.uk/events/upcoming-events/haunted-halloween-party/