Haunted house party at NTKO Gallery promises thrills and chills!

The gallery is inviting thrill-seekers to the gallery to travel back in time, to a very different Louth , in 1888 where James Hargrave throws open the doors to his grand project – the Ship & Horns public house in Eastgate.

One fateful night in 1901, James became mysteriously ill and his wife Mary, calls for doctors but sadly, James died, leaving the Ship & Horns abandoned and unloved for centuries...or did he?In the same building that NTKO Gallery now calls home, strange and curious events have begun to unfold once again – could it be the spirit of the late Mr. Hargrave? Or something else, entirely… more sinister?And so on Friday (October 28), at 8pm,the Ship & Horns Public House at the NTKO Gallery will be launching the brand-new Sinister Art Exhibition, where the spirits of the old inn are invited to show themselves for a night of spooky fun and frightful festivities in their Haunted Houseparty?