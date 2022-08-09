Have a cuppa for St Barnabas

Celebrity chef Rachel Green (right) with Ellie Carter from the St Barnabas fundraising team

St Barnabas Invites You to PopThe Kettle on for ‘Care for a Cuppa’

St Barnabas Hospice is asking people to get together with loved ones to join them in putting the kettle on and hosting their own ‘Care for a Cuppa’ fundraising event.

Whether you’re a coffee or tea lover, have an interest in baking or simply like to gather and get creative with friends to do something fun for the community, this St Barnabas Care for a Cuppa fundraiser is the perfect, feel-good way to raise money for the Hospice.

The free fundraising pack consists of all you need to host your event, including a collection box, printable invites, bunting, special Care for a Cuppa napkins, colouring-in sheets, word searches, cake toppers and two well-loved recipes from renowned Lincolnshire chef and baker, Rachel Green.

Having lived in Lincolnshire her whole life, Rachel is well aware of the incredible work carried out by St Barnabas across the county to help some of the most vulnerable families in need of support and care.

To show her support to the Hospice, Rachel has kindly provided an easy-to-follow sausage roll recipe and a ‘fool-proof’ recipe originally created by her mother, both of which will be in the fundraising pack. The indulgent sausage rolls followed by the ‘Fairburn’s Celebration Chocolate cake’ will make tasty additions to any Care for a Cuppa event.

Your Care for a Cuppa will greatly contribute to helping St Barnabas care for vulnerable families when they need it most. For example, with the money you raise, £72.90 could pay for one Hospice at Home nurse to care for a patient in their own home for five hours, £35.54 could pay for one hour of specialist Inpatient Care at the Hospice and £55.98 could fund St Barnabas’ Bereavement Helpline for a day to give support to those struggling with grief.

Head of Fundraising and Lottery for St Barnabas, Veronica McBain, said: “We’re so passionate about this fundraising project and can’t wait to see the outcomes. Care for a Cuppa has already brought people together who are going through similar situations, and we can’t wait to see how many more friendships blossom from other Care for a Cuppa events.

“It’s such a fun and creative way to bring people together to raise funds needed to allow us to continue to provide support and care to the vulnerable people who need our help.”