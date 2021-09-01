Have say on order that protects public spaces across East Lindsey

Views are sort on order that protects public spaces, included beaches where there is a dog ban.

East Lindsey District Council first introduced the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in October 2017, in line with legislation updates to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It replaced the East Lindsey Dog Control Order 2008 and is due to expire in November.

The PSPO is used in Skegness, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe and allows Authorised Officers to request that dogs are placed on leads.

A new order would be effective for three years from November 6, but East Lindsey District Council is inviting views on proposed changes.

Registered blind dog owners and Assistance Dogs will remain exempt from the order in relation to dog control.

Coun Graham Marsh, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said: “The Public Space Protection Order is a great way to keep our county a clean and safe environment for our residents and children.

"We want to insure it remains this way and by controlling our dogs and cleaning up after them is a sure way of accomplishing this.”

Before completing the consultation, it is recommended that the public read the proposed PSPO.

This is available to view at Customer Access Points or online at:

www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ProposedPSP02021.Please return your completed questionnaire to The Consultation Team, Corporate Support Unit, East Lindsey District Council, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 8UP no later than Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

As well as this paper copy, the consultation is available to complete online at: