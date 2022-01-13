Have say on paying extra 9.5p a week council tax in East Lindsey District Council proposals

East Lindsey District Council is proposing a Council Tax rise of 3.26% - £4.95 per year – an extra 9.5p per week for a Band D property

The District Council are asking residents and businesses to have their say on the proposed budget for 2022/23.

The draft budget looks to secure the authority’s financial position following the COVID-19 pandemic, including continued investment in projects that support the district’s economy, whilst still supporting local residents, businesses and communities through the delivery of high-quality services.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council is proposing a Council Tax rise of 3.26% - £4.95 per year – an extra 9.5p per week for a Band D property. East Lindsey District Council’s element of the Council Tax remains one of the lowest in the country and is 8% of the overall Council Tax bill it collects.

Whilst Government funding to support local services is expected to continue to reduce over the coming years, in 22/23 the Council does have the opportunity to invest in a number of priority areas, as identified in the Corporate Strategy.

As well as maintaining existing service provision, the draft budget for 2022/23 proposes:

- Ongoing savings arising from new and more efficient ways of working.

- To continue with the generation of additional income from commercial activities guided by organisational plans

- Increased capital investment in Council assets to help generate new income streams, reduce running costs and help deliver services more efficiently through the South and East Lincolnshire Councils' Partnership.

- The development of a new delivery plan alongside partners.

Portfolio Holder for Finance, Cour Richard Fry, said: “Our businesses and residents, and the Council itself, have continued to feel the effects of the pandemic. Our draft budget is incredibly important to set out the ways in which we’ll look to support the recovery from this, whilst still ensuring that the Council remains financially resilient and able to deliver the services that our communities rely on.

“I’d encourage our residents and businesses to take time to read through our proposals and have their say as part of our consultation.”

The consultation is available to complete online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/consultation. The closing date for responses is February 10, 2022.