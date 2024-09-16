Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A consultation is taking place to seek the views of patients in Wainfleet in accessing services since their own facility was temporarily closed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS leaders have today announced a proposal to permanently close the NHS premises in Wainfleet, which have not been used since routine GP services provided by Hawthorn Medical Practice were paused in 2020.

Hawthorn Medical Practice currently provide all GP services from their main site in Skegness and branch site in Burgh-le-Marsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) are seeking the views of Hawthorn Medical Practice patients (or anyone previously registered) on their experience of accessing GP services since services in Wainfleet were paused in 2020.

Hawthorn Medical Centre, Skegness.

Sarah-Jane Mills, Director for Primary Care and Community and Social Value at the ICB said: “The ICB value the opinions of the Wainfleet community. Their feedback is crucial in helping us make an informed decision and to shape the ongoing development of GP services that best serves the needs of the local community.”

Anyone who wishes to take part in the consultation can do so by completing a survey. Paper copies of the survey are also available from Hawthorn Medical Practice. The survey will only take a few moments to complete and will remain anonymous.

The ICB will also be holding two events to answer any questions. These events will be held on:

Tuesday 24 September, 2pm-3:30pm (drop in any time)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Function Room, Skegness Rugby Union Football Club, Wainfleet Road, Skegness

Wednesday 25 September, 10am-11:30am (drop in any time)

Wainfleet Methodist Chapel & Community Centre, St Johns Street, Wainfleet

The consultation will be open until noon on Monday, 21 October 2024