Have you seen missing teenager from Mablethorpe?

Have you seen missing teenager Liam?

Liam, 16, was recently reported missing from Mablethorpe. He is described as a white male of a slim build, approximately 6ft 1in tall, with curly dark brown hair.

A police spokesman said: “He was last seen wearing a light and dark blue puffa jacket, dark jogging bottoms, and blue Adidas trainers.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.”

Contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quote incident 459 of 16th January, or by emailing [email protected] with the incident number in the subject box.