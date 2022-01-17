Have you seen missing teenager from Mablethorpe?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing teenager from Mablethorpe.

By James Silcocks
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:31 pm
Have you seen missing teenager Liam?

Liam, 16, was recently reported missing from Mablethorpe. He is described as a white male of a slim build, approximately 6ft 1in tall, with curly dark brown hair.

A police spokesman said: “He was last seen wearing a light and dark blue puffa jacket, dark jogging bottoms, and blue Adidas trainers.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.”

Contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quote incident 459 of 16th January, or by emailing [email protected] with the incident number in the subject box.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Missing People by calling or texting 116 000 or emailing [email protected]