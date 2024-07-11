Have you seen Tilly who was in vehicle stolen from car park?
Tilly, who is mocrochippped to the Jerry Green Dog Rescue, was in foster care when the incident occurred.
The crime took place around 5pm at Ortongate Shopping Centre yesterday (Wednesday, July 10).
The stolen vehicle is a grey Volkswagen Golf, 60 plate.
Tilly is an eight-year-old small, black, wire-haired Terrier, and was last seen wearing a collar with a green Jerry Green Dog Rescue identification tag.
The organisation is deeply concerned for Tilly’s safety and is appealing to the public for any
information or sightings that may aid in finding her.
Anyone with information or sightings of Tilly is urged to contact Jerry Green Dog Rescue immediately. Reports can be made via phone call, text, or WhatsApp to 07824 046242, or via email at [email protected].
Additionally, for anyone who may have witnessed the theft or has information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on the non-urgent police
number, 101.