Have you seen Tilly? Jerry Green Dog Rescue are appealing for sightings.

A dog rescue charity has made an urgent plea for sightings of a small dog which was in a vehicle stolen from a car park in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilly, who is mocrochippped to the Jerry Green Dog Rescue, was in foster care when the incident occurred.

The crime took place around 5pm at Ortongate Shopping Centre yesterday (Wednesday, July 10).

The stolen vehicle is a grey Volkswagen Golf, 60 plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilly is an eight-year-old small, black, wire-haired Terrier, and was last seen wearing a collar with a green Jerry Green Dog Rescue identification tag.

The organisation is deeply concerned for Tilly’s safety and is appealing to the public for any

information or sightings that may aid in finding her.

Anyone with information or sightings of Tilly is urged to contact Jerry Green Dog Rescue immediately. Reports can be made via phone call, text, or WhatsApp to 07824 046242, or via email at [email protected].

Additionally, for anyone who may have witnessed the theft or has information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on the non-urgent police

number, 101.