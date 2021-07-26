You can have your say on the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan

An eight week consultation is currently underway, allowing people to have their say on the county’s future.

This revised plan builds on the strengths of the existing plan and looks to address the changing challenges particularly arising at a national and global level.

Since the last plan was adopted in 2017, the expected impacts of climate change have come into sharper focus and the implications of not acting now will have disastrous effects.

The Central Lincolnshire authorities have committed to responding positively to climate change and the Local Plan is one of many areas where this can be addressed.

The Central Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee (CLJSPC) chairman, Coun Owen Bierley, who is also Leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan is about the future of our communities.

"It’s about the quality jobs, homes, and infrastructure our communities need; communities’ aspirations for the places where people live, work and visit. And it’s about our plans for a healthy, vibrant and sustainable carbon-net-zero future within the City of Lincoln, West Lindsey and North Kesteven.

“Contained within the plan is a series of key policy updates, including measures to progressively respond to climate change through carbon-neutral build standards, harnessing renewable energy and encouraging sustainable transport among others.

“It is essential to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions across Central Lincolnshire every five years on a 2018 base in order to meet the UK’s commitment’s under the Paris Agreement.

"Doing nothing is not an option as, not least because at current emissions levels, the carbon budget available to Central Lincolnshire will be fully used up in just six years’ time. This is why we need to seriously consider bold, ambitious and far-reaching measures.

“We are consulting on a broad range of policies and want to hear the thoughts of residents, businesses and partners in Central Lincolnshire.”