Dog beach bans could be extended under new proposals.

Dog beach bans could be extended in new proposals – but East Lindsey District Council wants to hear from you before any decisions are finalised.

East Lindsey District Council first introduced the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in October 2017, in line with legislation updates to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. It replaced the East Lindsey Dog Control Order 2008 and is due to expire in November 2024.

The PSPO is used to enforce dog fouling, dog exclusion zones, seasonal beach ban areas in Skegness, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe and allows Authorised Officers to request that dogs are placed on leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new addition to the PSPO includes to extend the Order to include further dog control restrictions:

Proposal to change the current dog beach restriction area to align with the Blue Flag Award area

Also, we are seeking to introduce a ban on non-permitted street traders in the following areas of Skegness:

• Grand Parade, Tower Gardens and Tower Esplanade area

• All Lumley Road

• All High Street

The Order is effective for three years from 6th November 2024, but we would like to welcome your views on the proposed changes to our Public Space and Protection Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Graham Marsh, Deputy Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: "The Public Space Protection Order is a great way to keep our county a clean and safe environment for our communities. We want to ensure it remains this way, and by controlling our dogs and cleaning up after them, we take important steps toward this goal.

“Additionally, by introducing a ban on non-permitted street traders in our busiest residential and visitor areas, we can further enhance the quality of life for everyone. This measure will help reduce congestion, improve safety, and maintain the aesthetic appeal of our public spaces, ensuring that Skegness remains a welcoming and pleasant place for all."

Before completing the consultation, we would recommend that you read the proposed PSPO.

The consultation survey and relevant documents are available to view online at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/consultationhttp://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/consultation

Closing date for submission of responses is Monday, September 30.