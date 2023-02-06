Exciting plans are in the offing to enhance Horncastle’s beautiful riverscape areas, and people in the town are invited to have their say.

The River Bain near Conging Street.

The Riverscape Report had been put together by the Horncastle History & Heritage Society, Horncastle RiverCare, Horncastle Walkers, Joseph Banks Society. and Horncastle U3A Biodiversity Group, led by Dr Ian Marshman and with support from East Mercia Rivers Trust, the Environment Agency and the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project.

The aim of the project is to enhance the natural, cultural, and amenity value of Horncastle’s rivers and riverside environment for the benefit of residents, biodiversity, tourism, and the economy, with particular priority on nature recovery to protect Horncastle’s chalk streams, improve access to the rivers, and to improve their value for recreation and tourism, as well as reducing flood risks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Marshman explained: “We decided to try to produce a report to pull together an wish list of ideas that had been floating around for a long time which, until now, didn’t had any kind of strategy or plan you could find them.

The River Bain seen from Jubilee Way.

“This goes back to the grand plans to reopen the Horncastle Canal from the 1970s until early 2000s, which sadly proved unaffordable, but that also suggested other small scale improvements such as making the canal more accessible to canoeist.

“The Horncastle Town Plan from 2007 also said the rivers should be a focus to help regenerate the town and attract tourists.”

Just some of the proposed enhancements to the river to include improving access to the river for canoeists and small craft to open up new possibilities for leisure and tourism, as well as turning benches to face the waterways and installing three new bridges within the town with connecting paths and reinstating the missing bridge on disused public footpath over the River Bain.

More would see improvements made to signage along riverside walks and green spaces, improvements to riverside paths on Banovallum Carr, path north of Tesco and on Coronation Walk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the report is in its draft stage, the volunteers are now inviting local people’s suggestions and comments on the plans, and the project will be discussed by Horncastle Town Council at a future meeting before the volunteers turn their attentions to finding funding for the different projects and groups to take them forward.

There is also the potential to attract money from developers through ELDC’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, future Levelling Up bids, the Heritage Lottery Fund and Section 106 contributions.

"Some are much more expensive and difficult than others, but there are also many ‘quick wins’ like turning around benches to face the river instead of roads or car parks,” Dr Marshman continued.

Dr Marshman added: “As a town, we need to try to work together as volunteers, local authorities, and charitable organisations to ensure Horncastle creates fundable projects and actually put bids together, so that we do not miss out on the opportunities available.

"Horncastle’s rivers are a huge asset and there is so much we can do to make them better, both for wildlife and for local people and visitors.”