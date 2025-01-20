Have your say on special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) hubs at schools across Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents are being invited to help shape the first special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) hubs in primary and secondary schools across Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough.

Lincolnshire County Council is investing more than £7m in the programme, which will see the schools transform their facilities and recruit new staff – enabling children with additional needs to access high-quality support from specially trained teachers.

A consultation is now underway, with parents encouraged to share their views on plans to develop the hubs at five schools, including St George's Church of England Community Primary School in Gainsborough

Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “This is an incredibly exciting programme that will make a real difference to the lives of our young people.

“Talking to parents and teachers, we know that many young people with additional needs thrive in mainstream schools but would benefit from more specialist support.

“That’s what this first phase of SEND hubs is set to provide, enabling children to access carefully targeted support in smaller class sizes, delivered by skilled staff.

“By working together we can continue to ensure all Lincolnshire children get the education they deserve to reach their full potential.”

The SEND hubs are the latest multi-million pound investment in education across Lincolnshire, coming on top of the £100m invested in Lincolnshire’s special schools, ensuring all pupils can receive the right support, at the right time and as close to home as possible.

The consultation will run until February 17, on the Let’s Talk Lincolnshire platform, www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk.

Coun Bradwell said: “We are really keen to hear the views of parents, so please take the time to share your thoughts.”