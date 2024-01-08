At the end of last year Marshall’s Yard welcomed its newest addition, Hays Travel, which opened on December 21.

Branch Manager Lisa Favell and her team are ready to help customers with their holiday plans for 2024 and beyond, following Hays Travel’s £100,000 investment in the shop to prepare it for opening.

Jane Schumm, Hays Travel’s director of Retail, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a new branch in Gainsborough at Marshall's Yard.

“The shopping centre is a brilliant location in the heart of Lincolnshire, which we think customers will love for its ease of access and the sympathetic way the former site of Marshall’s Tractors has been restored.

Branch manager, Lisa Favell, (second from the right) and the Hays Travel Gainsborough team

"We’re really pleased to be creating jobs in the region and welcome people with experience in travel as well as those looking for a change in career to join our Hays Travel family.”

Lisa Favell will manage six staff in the branch including assistant manager, Ashley Jackson.

Both qualified agents have many years of experience in travel as the pair have been based in Retford branch since joining Hays Travel, until the Gainsborough branch was complete.

Lisa said: “Since joining Hays Travel I have been very impressed by the shared commitment to customer excellence, and the way colleagues add personal touches to the customer journey.

“We will strive to continue this approach at our new Gainsborough branch and I am confident we will exceed our customers’ expectations.”