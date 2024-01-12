'He inspired so many people' - Tribute paid to Boston man who spent more than 30 years teaching in town and overseas

A Boston man who spent more than three decades working as a teacher in and around the town – and overseas – has died, aged 73.

Peter Brown worked at numerous establishments in the Boston area during his career as an English and media teacher. These included Kirton Middlecott, Boston High School, Old Leake’s Giles Academy, Gleed Boys School, Boston College, Boston West (where he was deputy head teacher), St Thomas’ CofE Primary School, and Bridge House Independent School. In addition, he did private tutoring in the Boston area for GCSE pupils. During his career, he also taught English in Egypt, Kuwait and Nigeria.

His current role was working as a maths and English tutor with Lincolnshire County Council’s Young People's Learning Provision, which offers alternative education to young people aged 16 to 19.

Peter was born in Ludlow, Shropshire, but had lived in Boston on and off (between working abroad) since 1993.

Away from work, his hobbies included supporting Boston United (he was a proud season ticket holder) and Arsenal. He also enjoyed drinking with his friends at Boston’s Carpenters Arms pub and going for lunch dates with his daughters and family.

He also was a member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and an avid defender of the Palestinian people.

Peter died at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, on December 31. He is survived by daughters Georgia and Shahd, son Jamie, wife Ouafaa and sister Lindsey.

Georgia said: “My Dad was loved by everyone that knew him and he had a gift at making people feel comfortable, seen and heard. He inspired so many people not only in Boston, but all over the world. He was always the life and soul of the party and a beautiful man.

“I’m so proud to be his daughter and I really couldn’t have asked for a more perfect Daddy or friend.”

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at Fydell House, Boston, on Saturday, February 24, from 1pm.