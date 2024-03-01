HE said yes! Paula describes proposing after being inspired by leap year tradition

Paula and Karl Byram on their wedding day.

And that’s exactly what Paula Byram did in 2020 after becoming inspired by the traditions of February 29 to propose to her now-husband Karl.

Paula said it was something that the couple had talked about prior to their sons Logan, now 9, and Carter, 7, being born, but it’s something they never got round to doing – so she decided to take matters into her own hands:

"I wasn’t sure if Karl would get round to it, I thought about it on the previous leap year and decided not to, as surely by 2020 he would have done it,” she said, “As February 2020 was approaching, I decided in January I was going to take the leap of faith and do it myself.

“Having the same surname as our boys was missing – just to have the icing on the cake for our little family.”

As Paula’s dad was born on a leap year, and 2020 was to be his 60th birthday and not wanting to steal the limelight, she decided to propose on Valentine’s Day instead, with a little help from Karl’s sister to choose the ring for him.

Paula, from Louth, then woke him up at midnight on Valentine’s Day with paper scrolls, stating many reasons why she loved him, and the last one read ‘Will you marry me?’, as he read this, she produced the box with his an engagement ring.

"He started talking and showing me lots of pictures of rings he’d been looking at for me, discussing how he couldn’t decide on how to ask me. Half an hour went by and I asked him to answer which he said yes!”

The couple were married on May 27, 2022, at Stourton Estates in Baumber, a red deer farm, and the happy couple took our guests on a tractor trailer ride to feed the deer after our wedding ceremony.

“I have a new appreciation for men that propose! I was really nervous and couldn’t face him the week prior, so any excuse to be out the house until late I did,” Paula added.