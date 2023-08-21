'He truly is a local hero' - Hundreds of pounds raised in fortnight in aid of Boston park volunteer
A crowdfunding page set up to provide Witham Way Country Park volunteer Robin Skinner with a new strimmer to help him continue to maintain the site off Tattershall Road, Boston, has proved a success.
The appeal was set up by Boston’s Samantha Goy, who is pictured to the right of Robin at a Parkrun event.
Of Robin, Samantha said: “He truly is a local hero, dedicating all of his time to keep the walks and woodland in tip-top condition, so I set up the crowdfunding page to acknowledge how important his efforts are to the local community and that they should be rewarded as such.”
In just two weeks, more than £600 was raised for the new strimmer.
Samantha gave thanks to all those who supported her appeal.