'He truly is a local hero' - Hundreds of pounds raised in fortnight in aid of Boston park volunteer

A crowdfunding page set up to provide Witham Way Country Park volunteer Robin Skinner with a new strimmer to help him continue to maintain the site off Tattershall Road, Boston, has proved a success.
By David Seymour
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
The presentation event for Robin Skinner, Witham Way Country Park volunteer.The presentation event for Robin Skinner, Witham Way Country Park volunteer.
The presentation event for Robin Skinner, Witham Way Country Park volunteer.

The appeal was set up by Boston’s Samantha Goy, who is pictured to the right of Robin at a Parkrun event.

Of Robin, Samantha said: “He truly is a local hero, dedicating all of his time to keep the walks and woodland in tip-top condition, so I set up the crowdfunding page to acknowledge how important his efforts are to the local community and that they should be rewarded as such.”

In just two weeks, more than £600 was raised for the new strimmer.

Samantha gave thanks to all those who supported her appeal.

