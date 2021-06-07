Head of Rasen learning centre moves on to WEA

Katie Easey, who left CLIP last week

Katie Easey left her role as chief executive of CLIP (Community Learning in Partnership) in the town’s Queen Street last week.

She first joined the centre in 2007, when she was course tutor for the Access to Higher Education Programme across the county

Katie then returned to Grimsby Institute as head of School of Social Care, before coming back to CLIP as operations manager, before taking on the role of chief executive.

She said: “The past five years at CLIP have been some of the most rewarding of my professional career.

“I have been fortunate to work with a team who hold a common belief in the value of education as a driver for social change and for personal wellbeing.

“I have also been fortunate to meet and teach students in all three centres who emphasise the difference that CLIP has made in their lives.”

Katie will be joining The WEA as director for education: community learning.

CLIP runs programmes for local people, both qualifications and short courses for leisure and personal development, from centres in Market Rasen, Mablethorpe and Gainsborough.

Janet Farr, one of the directors of CLIP, said: ‘We are extremely grateful for everything Katie has done for CLIP, especially over the last year when her skilful leadership has ensured that CLIP has continued to operate throughout the pandemic.

“So many learners from our communities – and further afield, right across the country – have now heard about CLIP through participating in courses online.

“We wish her well in her future career.’

•Community Learning in Partnership (CLIP) is a social enterprise that runs provision across the county.

The Learning Centre in Market Rasen has been open since 2000 and offers a range of accredited and non-accredited courses for adults.