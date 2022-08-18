Headmaster praises students for 'remarkable' set of results at Skegness Grammar

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jude Hunton, Headmaster at Skegness Grammar, with students celebrating their A-level results.

Jude Hunton welcomed the students back to school for the final time before they continue their ‘own unique story’ and said: “We are incredibly pleased to celebrate these remarkable results today from our talented, hard-working students.

"Despite the terrible time of the unprecedented pandemic, our scholars have performed brilliantly.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They are leaving us today and each young person has their own unique story connected to their grades.

"Their stories are all different, however they share similar themes of firm resilience, lots of practice, unyielding ambition and sound consciences.

"We are very proud of all of them and all the staff at Skegness Grammar School wish them well for the next chapter in their lives.

"They may be at the end of their SGS journey today, however, we say you will always be a Skegness Grammar School student.”

These are the first set of exam results for A levels since 2019. Grades have been awarded using teacher assessment for the past two years due to all the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Outstanding results included:

Sam Falek achieved A*, A, A in Sociology, Business Studies and Economics and goes off to the University of Sheffield to study Business Management Amy Russell achieved A*, A*, B in Sociology, English Language and English Literature and will go on to read English Language and Linguistics with Intercalated Year at the University of Warwick Anh Taylor achieved A*, A, A in English Literature, Religious Studies and Geography and is beginning a gap year to further explore her Higher Education opportunities Rosie Richards achieved A*, A, B in History, Religious Studies and English Literature and goes on to read Religion, Society and Culture at Durham University. Jessica Ward achieved A*, A, B in Sociology, Biology and Chemistry and goes on to study Biomedical Sciences at the University of York