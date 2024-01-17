Health Secretary Victoria Atkins outlines Women’s Health Strategy for 2024

The Health and Social Care Secretary has named problem periods, women’s health research, and support for domestic and sexual abuse victims among the government’s priorities for women’s health in 2024.

Victoria Atkins.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle, has revealed today (Wednesday) the top priorities to be tackled under Women’s Health Strategy in 2024.

The strategy will include £50million for research to tackle maternity disparities, as well as improving support for domestic and sexual abuse victims and women in the criminal justice system.

The 2024 priorities were developed from responses to the government’s call for evidence from over 100,000 healthcare professionals, women’s health champions, members of the public and other stakeholders across the health sector. They are:

1. Better care for menstrual and gynaecological conditions – by rolling out women’s health hubs, producing new guidance for healthcare professionals, continuing to improve information and support for women suffering from painful heavy periods and endometriosis, and promoting easier access to contraception - which often plays a vital role in managing menstrual problems.

2. Expanding women’s health hubs to improve women’s access to care, improve health outcomes, and reduce health inequalities.

3. Tackling disparities and improving support for vulnerable women, including victims of sexual abuse and violence, and improving the health of women in the justice system, by implementing the recommendations set out in the National Women’s Prison Health and Social Care Review.

4. Bolstering maternity care, before, during, and after pregnancy, and supporting women who suffer with birth trauma and ensure both mental and physical health are prioritised. A greater focus will be placed on preconception and postnatal care for women, raising awareness of morning sickness, and actioning the recommendations set out in the Pregnancy Loss Review.

5. More research – a vital component to levelling up the playing field for women’s health. In addition to the National Institute for Health and Care Research NIHR ‘Challenge’, we are building on the £53 million invested via the NIHR programmes and will continue to improve how women are represented in medical research through its Research Inclusion Strategy.

Speaking at the Women’s Health Summit in central London to mark the second year of the landmark Women’s Health Strategy, Victoria Atkins said: “We’re breaking historical barriers that prevent women getting the care they need, building greater understanding of women’s healthcare issues and ensuring their voices and choices are listened to.

“We’ve made huge progress – enabling almost half a million women access cheaper HRT, supporting women through the agony of pregnancy loss and opening new women’s health hubs – but I absolutely recognise there is more to do.